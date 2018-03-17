Trump's lawyer calls for Russia probe to be shut down

President Trump’s personal attorney John Dowd called on Saturday for FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe to be shut down, hours after ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was fired.

“I pray that Acting Attorney General Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia Collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe’s boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt Dossier,” he said in a statement to Fox News.

“Just end it on the merits in light of recent revelations,” he added.

Rosenstein is overseeing the probe after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from any investigation related to Russia and the Trump campaign. Dowd said he made the remarks in his personal capacity and not on behalf of the president.

His remarks came hours after the Justice Department fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe after an IG reports found that he made an unauthorized leak to the media and then "lacked candor" when speaking about its investigators.

Trump called the move a "great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI" in a tweet early Saturday.

McCabe hit back at the move in a statement Friday, calling his firing part of an "ongoing war at the FBI."

"This attack on my credibility is one part of a larger effort not just to slander me personally, but to taint the FBI, law enforcement, and intelligence professionals more generally," McCabe said. "It is part of this Administration’s ongoing war on the FBI and the efforts of the Special Counsel investigation, which continue to this day. Their persistence in this campaign only highlights the importance of the Special Counsel’s work.

