Stormy Daniels offers to return $130G to Trump in exchange for being able to speak about alleged encounter

Adult film star Stormy Daniels has offered to return the $130,000 payment she received in 2016 in exchange for the freedom to speak about her alleged encounter with President Trump.

Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, penned a letter Monday, obtained by Fox News, to Trump’s longtime personal attorney who made the six-figure payment and to his attorney.

Avenatti’s letter promised to “pay $130,000 to President Trump by wire transfer,” by Friday, March 16, in exchange for a nullification of the non-disclosure agreement she signed before the 2016 presidential election.

“Mr. Cohen and the president should take this deal and allow the American people to learn the truth,” Avenatti told Fox News Monday.

Avenatti also wrote that if the payment was returned, no parties would be able to take any legal action “aimed at preventing Ms. Clifford’s recent interview with Anderson Cooper of “60 Minutes” from airing publicly.”

Buzzfeed News reported over the weekend that the president’s attorneys were looking at options to stop CBS News’ from airing the interview with Daniels.

The president has long denied claims of any relationship with Daniels.

Cohen’s attorney, Lawrence Rosen, told Fox News that there was a settlement agreement involving an arbitration judge, which Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, violated by filing her lawsuit last week. Daniels was ordered by an arbitration judge not to sue the president. Cohen then reportedly obtained a temporary restraining order against Daniels, which barred her from disclosing “confidential information” related to the nondisclosure agreement signed in October 2016.

“The settlement agreement contained an arbitration clause that permitted EC, LLC to seek an injunction in the event of a breach or threatened breach of the agreement,” Rosen said in a statement to Fox News last week. “The designated judge from the arbitration tribunal found that Ms. Clifford had violated the agreement and enjoined her from, among other things, filing this lawsuit.”

Neither Cohen nor Rosen immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment on whether they would accept Daniels’ offer to return the payment.

