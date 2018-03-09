Ryan Bundy, figure in rancher standoff with feds, running for Nevada governor

Ryan Bundy, whose Nevada ranching family was involved in two armed standoffs with U.S. agents over federal ownership of public land, announced Thursday he is running for governor of Nevada.

A federal judge dismissed all charges against Bundy, his father Cliven, as well as with his brother Ammon in January over the 2014 armed standoff to block authorities who planned to capture and impound Bundy cattle that allegedly crossed onto government land.

The 45-year-old said he decided to run for governor because he doesn’t believe anyone else vying to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval will do enough to protect states’ rights.

"We will do whatever it takes, and that means whatever it takes," Bundy told FOX 5 in Las Vegas. "If running for governor is what it takes to preserve our freedom, well then that's part of it."

Ryan Bundy said he intends to file the proper paperwork next Wednesday in Las Vegas before beginning a statewide speaking tour.

"We will do whatever it takes, and that means whatever it takes. If running for governor is what it takes to preserve our freedom, well then that's part of it." - Ryan Bundy

In 2016, the Bundy brothers led a 2016 takeover of a national wildlife refuge in Oregon. They were also acquitted in that case.

After being freed from jail, Cliven Bundy filed a lawsuit in January against the state of Nevada seeking a declaration that public lands in the state are owned by the residents, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The Nevada Independent was first to report Bundy's planned candidacy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.