Trump, WH officials say farewell to Hope Hicks: 'I will miss having her by my side'

Hope Hicks, the White House communications director, announced Wednesday that she is resigning from her post.

“There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump,” Hicks, 29, said in a statement. “I wish the president and his administration the very best as he continues to lead our country."

Hicks, a former model, worked alongside Trump before he announced his candidacy, while he was on the campaign trail and transitioned to his White House administration following the election. Over the summer, she was promoted to communications director.

The announcement came a day after Hicks acknowledged to a House intelligence panel that she occasionally told "white lies" for Trump but has not lied about anything relevant to the Russia investigation. The resignation was not tied to her testimony, the White House said.

Hicks’ exact departure will be sometime in the next few weeks, the White House said.

Trump described Hicks as “a truly great person” who “has done great work for the last three years.”

“I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood,” Trump continued. “I am sure we will work together again in the future.”

Read on to see what other people at the White House had to say about Hicks’ departure:

In a statement, Chief of Staff John Kelly said after starting his job, he “quickly realized what so many have learned about Hope – she is strategic, poised and wise beyond her years."

“She became a trusted adviser and counselor and did a tremendous job overseeing the communications for the president’s agenda including the passage of historic tax reform. She has served her country with great distinction. To say that she will be missed, is an understatement.”

Presidential adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump in a tweet that Hicks “is loved & admired” and wished “her well” in her next endeavor.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that Hicks was “in a league of her own” and no one could fill her shoes.

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, tweeted “I love you and will miss you, Hope Hicks.”

Dan Scavino Jr., the White House Director of Social Media and assistant to Trump, tweeted “There is no question – the SKY IS THE LIMIT for Hope!!”

Former White House employee Anthony Scaramucci, whom Hicks replaced as communications director, called her “a world class person.”

