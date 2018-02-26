Ivanka Trump scolds NBC News for ‘inappropriate’ question about her father’s sex misconduct accusers

First daughter Ivanka Trump scolded NBC and MSNBC reporter Peter Alexander for what she considered an inappropriate question about her father’s sexual misconduct accusers during an interview from South Korea on Monday.

The first daughter sat down with Alexander who, after a voice-over explaining that President Trump has denied accusations of sexual misconduct, asked, “Do you believe your father’s accusers?”

“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated that there’s no truth to it. I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters,” Ivanka fired back. “I believe my father, I know my father.”

Some pro-Trump viewers took to Twitter to defend the first daughter.

One viewer tweeted, “Why even ask Ivanka Trump about the allegations of sexual misconduct against her Dad? What did Peter Alexander think she was going to say?”

Another viewer said, “The question was both crude and rude,” while many others pondered whether or not reporters would ask Chelsea Clinton a similar question about her father.

“Ivanka answered the very inflammatory & inappropriate questions from NBC perfectly,” a viewer tweeted. “Does NBC wonder why the public dislikes them so much?

Trump has denied accusations of different forms of sexual misconduct that have been levied against him.

Some media members defended Alexander, such as CNN’s Jake Tapper, who said Ivanka “works for the taxpayers” and he’s “trying to figure out what part of this is inappropriate.”

Washington Post’s Phillip Rucker, who is Alexander’s colleague as an MNSBC and NBC News analyst, wrote that it’s “not an inappropriate question” because “Ivanka Trump has chosen to work in the House as a staffer and presidential adviser.”

While many defended Alexander’s question because the first daughter also works for her father’s administration, some industry insiders have wondered if NBC is hypocritical when it comes to sexual misconduct.

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack also oversees MSNBC and Alexander frequently appears on both networks. Last year, Lack was forced to fire “Today” star Matt Lauer because of sexual misconduct allegations at the height of the #MeToo movement. Lack has not been transparent about the events that led up to the sudden firing of his close friend as parent company Comcast has said its top HR executives are investigating who knew what about Lauer’s behavior during his long reign at NBC.

There is no public information about the investigation into its news division, which is apparently still underway three months after Lauer was shown the door. Meanwhile, Lack has yet to give a cogent explanation for why NBC News spiked Ronan Farrow's explosive reporting on Harvey Weinstein, which Farrow eventually took to the prestigious New Yorker magazine and is now receiving Pulitzer buzz for helping expose the disgraced Hollywood mogul as a sexual predator. A Vanity Fair feature tied the Weinstein and Lauer scandals together, quoting a former employee who said, “They were sitting in a glass house and they knew it.”

NBCUniveral told Fox News on Monday that the internal investigation is "ongoing" and involves top legal and human resources executives from the company.