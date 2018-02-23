Vehicle strikes security barrier by White House, driver apprehended

The Secret Service apprehended a driver Friday afternoon after she plowed her vehicle into a security barricade at a White House entrance.

Law enforcement sources told Fox News that the driver intentionally hit the barricade. But they did not describe it as an attack against the White House, saying the woman suffers from mental problems and this was not about President Trump.

The incident nevertheless caused the White House to increase security. It happened as President Trump was hosting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull inside.

Witnesses saw a commotion on the White House grounds as security officers responded.

The Secret Service later tweeted that the vehicle, a white minivan, “did not breach” the security barrier, and the female driver was “immediately apprehended.”

The woman, Fox News has learned, is from Tennessee.

“No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident involving a vehicle hitting a barrier near the White House,” the Secret Service tweeted.

The Secret Service also said no shots were fired during the incident.

