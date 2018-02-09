Navy SEAL who killed Bin Laden calls Trump's military parade 'third-world bulls---''

The U.S. Navy SEAL who killed Usama bin Laden is not a fan of President Trump's call for a military parade in Washington, and he made his opinion clear on the commander-in-chief's favorite social media forum.

Robert O'Neill, who is also a Fox News contibutor, tweeted Thursday that the idea floated by Trump, whose campaign he supported, is not something the world's lone superpower should soncider.

"A military parade is third world bulls---," O'Neill tweeted. "We prepare. We deter. We fight. Stop this conversation."

When a user pointed out that France and Russia conduct military parades, O’Neill replied: "Yes. Third World. If Russia or France were powerful enough to take over the world, they would. We are yet we don’t. That’s called First World."

O’Neill has been a Trump supporter since the 2016 campaign. The two dined at the White House last fall and did a photo-op.

Trump reportedly said he was inspired to stage a military parade in Washington on July 4, after watching France’s Bastille Day military parade last July.

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., told CNN Tuesday that she was "stunned by it," and that "we have a Napolean in the making here."

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., said, "Basically anything," would be more useful than asking the Pentagon to waste money on a big military parade.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Wednesday that "nothing has been decided," and that the White House hasn’t made a final decision.

