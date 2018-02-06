Trump: 'Disgraceful' that illegal immigrant killed Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson

President Trump on Tuesday called the death of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson another “preventable” and “disgraceful” tragedy, after police identified the suspected drunk driver accused of careening into him as a Guatemalan citizen in the U.S. illegally.

“So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST!” Trump tweeted.

He added, “My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. @Colts.”

Edwin Jackson, 26, and Jeffrey Monroe, 54, also in his vehicle, were hit and killed around 4 a.m. on Sunday on Interstate 70 in Indiana – apparently while standing outside their vehicle on the emergency shoulder. Monroe was reportedly Jackson’s Uber driver.

COLTS LINEBACKER KILLED BY SUSPECTED DRUNK DRIVER

Indiana State Police identified the driver of an F-150 truck in the incident as Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, who had been deported in 2007 and 2009.

Orrego-Savala fled the scene but was arrested shortly afterward. Jail records viewed by Fox News on Monday morning said Orrego-Savala, under an alias, was driving without a license.

Orrego-Savala's blood alcohol level was 0.239 at the time of the crash — three times the legal limit — The Indianapolis Star reported, citing a probable cause affidavit.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted about Jackson's "senseless & avoidable" death on Monday evening, calling it a "tragedy."

"I was very saddened to hear of the passing of Indianapolis @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson," Pence said. "This is a great loss for the entire Indiana community. My prayers are with his family in their time of grief."

It was not immediately clear when Orrego-Savala re-entered the U.S. after being deported in 2009.

