GOP lawmakers tweet about 'scary' train crash on way to West Virginia retreat

Politicians took to Twitter minutes after news broke that a train carrying GOP lawmakers to a retreat in West Virginia collided with a dump truck.

Some members were thrown from their seats and at least one person is dead, officials told Fox News.

Amtrak said there were no reported injuries to passengers or crew members, though passengers said there were some minor injuries.

Rep. Jason Lewis, R-Minn., told Fox News he had a “little bit of a whiplash” and “maybe a tiny bit of a concussion.”

A number of doctors on board are helping the injured, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., said in a tweet. First responders are also helping secure the scene, Rep. Leonard Lance, R-N.J., added.

"Most members are ok but serious injuries [are] on the ground," Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who says he was on the train during the accident, tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., who was also on the train at the time, described the crash as a "scary moment." He confirmed him and his wife, Laura, were safe.

"Today’s incident was a terrible tragedy. We are grateful for the first responders who rushed to the scene and we pray for the victims and their families," House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted in response to the train crash. "May they all be in our thoughts right now."

Here's what other lawmakers had to say about the incident, which took place in Crozet, Va., near Charlottesville, Va.

Passengers share images of the damage:

GOP lawmakers on board describe the incident:

Congress members send their thoughts and prayers: