Train carrying lawmakers to GOP retreat involved in accident

A train carrying members of Congress to a Republican retreat in West Virginia slammed into a dump truck on Wednesday, throwing lawmakers from their seats and leaving at least one person dead, officials said.

The truck may have been stuck on the tracks. There are mixed reports over whether the train actually derailed.

Lawmakers on the train flooded social media with images of the wrecked truck, as well as damage to the crumpled front of the train.

The nature or extent of injuries was also unclear. Amtrak said there were no reported injuries to passengers or crew members, though lawmakers reported minor injuries on board.

Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, while saying some members needed medical attention, told Fox News an individual in the truck was killed.

Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Calif., confirmed this fatality, and said others in the truck were airlifted out.

Amtrak released a brief statement saying the train "came into contact" with the vehicle.

"There are no reported injuries to passengers or crew members. Local law enforcement is investigating the incident and crews are inspecting the equipment for damage," Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said in a statement.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., was on the train but is fine, Fox News is told. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Wis., was not on the train.

The accident took place in Crozet, Va., near Charlottesville, Va. Members were on a special chartered Amtrak train to the Greenbrier resort, where Vice President Pence was set to speak Wednesday night, with a planned appearance from President Trump on Thursday.

The White House said Trump is "aware" of the accident, which comes one day after his State of the Union address. The retreat is where the party traditionally gathers to discuss their agenda and goals for the coming year.

While injuries on the train were described as minor, Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., tweeted that he was helping the injured.

"We are on our way to our annual GOP retreat, the train carrying members and spouses hit something. Laina and I are ok, I am helping those that are injured, I will have Laina keep you updated as I know more," he tweeted.

The most serious injuries appeared to involve those in the truck.

A Politico reporter, Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., and others posted photos of the wreckage.

In a phone interview from the train, North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker, described several helicopters in the air, saying there is also “lots of armed security” working to determine it was an accident and “there was no nefarious behavior.”

“We don't think that's the case,” he told Fox News.

Walker said lawmakers are unsure how this will affect their plans for attending the retreat.

“Obviously, we don't know what those plans are,” he said. “Don't even know if the train is operable at this point.”

Fox News' Mike Emanuel, Alex Pappas and Jon Decker contributed to this report.