State of the Union tickets printed with typo, have to be reissued

Some congressional tickets to President Trump’s first official State of the Union address on Tuesday were printed with a glaring typo and have to be reissued, Fox News has learned.

The tickets, one of which was shared by a congressional source with Fox News, admit the bearer to the “Address to the Congress on the State of the Uniom.’

That’s “Uniom,” with an “m.”

An official with the House Sergeant at Arms confirmed there was a misprint.

"A correction has been made and our office is redistributing the tickets," the official said.

The misprint might not have affected all recipients.

Another House official said their tickets were “accurate” and speculated that the typo might have come from an “earlier printing.”

But it wasn’t a one-off either. A Washington Examiner reporter also flagged a typo-marred ticket on Twitter.

Asked for comment, a White House official referred Fox News to the House Sergeant at Arms, saying the office “is entirely responsible for printing.”

Fox News' Judson Berger contributed to this report.