Wynn resigns as RNC finance chair amid reports of sexual misconduct

Las Vegas casino magnate Steve Wynn resigned Saturday as Republican National Committee finance chairman, amid published news reports about sexual misconduct, the RNC confirmed with Fox News.

"Today I accepted Steve Wynn’s resignation as Republican National Committee finance chair," said RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Wynn’s resignation was reported first by Politico.

The news comes amid a report Friday from The Wall Street Journal saying dozens of women accused the 74-year-old businessman of sexual misconduct and more than 150 others spoke out against him.

Wynn denied the allegations against him to the outlet, calling them "preposterous."

"The idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous," Wynn told The Journal. "We find ourselves in a world where people can make allegations, regardless of truth, and a person is left with the choice of weathering insulting publicity or engaging in multi-year lawsuits. It is deplorable for anyone to find themselves in this situation."

One of the claims against him comes from a manicurist who alleged to The Journal that Wynn forced her to have sex with him in 2005. Following a manicure, the woman claimed that Wynn coerced her to remove her clothes and lie down on a massage table in his private suite.

She said she told him she was married and tried to rebuff his advances but ultimately did as she was told, according to The Journal.

The manicurist later filed a complaint with the hotel's supervisor and reportedly received a $7.5 million settlement in a lawsuit with Wynn.