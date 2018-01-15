Man allegedly threatened by former NY Gov. Eliot Spitzer files formal complaint

New York Police Department detectives are now formally looking into a man’s claim that former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer crudely threatened to stab him in a Manhattan restaurant.

Jamie Antolini filed a formal complaint Friday at the NYPD 19th Precinct over the Jan. 2 incident. Antolini claimed that Spitzer threatened that he would “get a f---king knife and stab you right in your f---g c—k!” after overhearing him praise a longtime Spitzer enemy.

The complaint was listed as a harassment violation, according to Antolini’s attorney, Joe Murray.

Murray, who also represented former escort Svetlana Travis Zakharova whom Spitzer also allegedly threatened, confirmed to Fox News that he wants a formal investigation into Spitzer.

He suggested others are coming forward, saying another man called him with a complaint similar to Antolini’s.

ATTORNEY FOR MAN ALLEGEDLY THREATENED BY SPITZER VOWS TO FILE COMPLAINT, LAWSUIT

“I am calling this the Eliot Spitzer ‘Me Too’ movement,” Murray told Fox News before formally filing the complaint last week. “He has, so far, escaped criminal prosecution. He thinks he’s untouchable and above the law and that he can get away with anything he wants. We’re hoping this will be the thing to bring him down.”

Murray told Fox News that he is requesting to have the same NYPD investigators who probed the Zakharova case investigate Antolini’s incident.

The incident took place at the restaurant Avra Madison Estiatorio, where Antolini was dining with potential business partners.

Spitzer, who resigned in 2008 amid revelations of being a high-priced prostitution patron, allegedly walked by Antolini’s table and overheard him call his so-called archenemy Home Depot founder Kenneth Langone an “amazing guy” and say Langone “should have been president.”

The comments reportedly enraged Spitzer, who allegedly leaned into Antolini’s face and yelled “I don’t know who the f—k you think you are! I’ll f---g have you killed!”

Spitzer then, allegedly, left the table, but returned minutes later with more threats.

Murray told Fox News that Spitzer returned a third time.

“My client was in definite fear of his safety. Mr. Spitzer threatened to stab in him in the penis, saying different things each time he returned to the table,” Murray said. “This guy [Spitzer] has lost it.”

But Spitzer's spokeswoman Lisa Linden claimed Antolini provoked the incident, and that the allegations are “absurd.”

"There was an argument started and provoked by an Avra patron. Mr. Spitzer was at a dinner celebrating his mother's 90th birthday," Linden said in a statement to Fox News. "The patron persisted in making aggressive remarks, which Mr. Spitzer initially ignored. An argument ensued, but at no time did he make any threats."

The incident occurred just days before Zakharova, who accused Spitzer of choking her, gave the police a recording where Spitzer is reportedly heard threatening her.

“You know what’s going to happen to you? You’re going to be f—g dead,” Spitzer allegedly says in the recording. “You’re going to die a slow painful death and your family is going to look at you and laugh because you’re a f---g b—h.”