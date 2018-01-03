Trump dissolves voter fraud commission after states balk at data requests

President Trump announced late Wednesday that he had disbanded his controversial "election integrity" commission and blamed a refusal by more than a dozen states to provide what he called "basic information."

"Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense, today President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order to dissolve the Commission, and he has asked the Department of Homeland Security to review its initial findings and determine next courses of action," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

The commission, led by Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, had asked all 50 states and the District of Columbia to hand over reams of personal voter data, including voters' names, voting histories and party affiliations.

Trump's decision Wednesday "was a change in tactics," Kobach told USA Today.

Multiple states -- including Virginia, Kentucky, and California -- as well as D.C. declined to comply with the commission's requests.

Trump, during the commission's first meeting, questioned the motives of states that refused to comply with the commission's requests, suggesting they had something to hide.

The requests drew heavy criticism from privacy advocates, as well as civil and voting-rights groups who maintain that there is no definitive evidence of widespread voter fraud in the United States.

While there have been isolated cases of people voting illegally, and many voter rolls often contain outdated data, there is no evidence voter fraud is a widespread problem in the United States or has impacted election results.

A study by a Loyola Law School professor found that out of 1 billion votes cast in all American elections between 2000 and 2014, there were only 31 known cases of impersonation fraud.

Critics also viewed the commission as an attempt to distract from the ongoing investigations into Russian election meddling and allegations of collusion between Moscow and Trump campaign aides. The intelligence community concluded that the Russian government mounted a campaign to help Trump win.

"The commission never had anything to do with election integrity," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement. "It was instead a front to suppress the vote, perpetrate dangerous and baseless claims, and was ridiculed from one end of the country to the other.

"This shows that ill-founded proposals that just appeal to a narrow group of people won’t work," Schumer added, "and we hope they’ll learn this lesson elsewhere."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.