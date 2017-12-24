Trump's rails against 'fake news,' thanks veterans during busy Christmas Eve

President Trump boasted Sunday that his party’s base is “big” and “strong,” despite the “fake news” refusing to acknowledge such support -- part of a busy Christmas Eve that included a teleconference with U.S. military leaders abroad, tracking Santa Claus on NORAD and playing a round of golf.

“The Fake News refuses to talk about how Big and how Strong our BASE is,” Trump tweeted, two days after signing a tax reform bill for his first major legislative victory. “They show Fake Polls just like they report Fake News. Despite only negative reporting, we are doing well - nobody is going to beat us. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

He later tweeted: “The Tax Cut/Reform Bill, including Massive Alaska Drilling and the Repeal of the highly unpopular Individual Mandate, brought it all together as to what an incredible year we had. Don’t let the Fake News convince you otherwise...and our insider Polls are strong!”

Also Sunday, he retweeted a meme posted by a supporter showing the president with a splattered CNN logo on the bottom of his shoe.

First lady Melania Trump led the NORAD tracking via phones with children, as part of the tradition.

One of the president's calls was with a child from Virginia named “Casper,” who asked for building blocks for Christmas. Then they discussed Santa’s precise location -- Cameroon.

Trump then spoke with “Ryan,” a 5-year-old who just wants his grandma to get out of the hospital for Christmas.

The president and first lady each spoke to 11 children in all. The kids ranged in age from 5 to 12.

Trump earlier Sunday spoke with top brass in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard, wishing them a “Merry Christmas” and saying that Americans appreciate their and their families’ service and sacrifice.

Trump also left his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach for a round of golf, for the second straight day, at the nearby Trump International Golf Club, before tweeting again about fake news.