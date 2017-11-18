Soros, Pelosi headline hush-hush 'Resistance' conference in California

Liberal billionaire George Soros and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi were listed as the main attractions Friday at a California gathering of the anti-Trump elite.

The four-day event in Carlsbad, titled “Beyond #Resistance: Reclaiming our Progressive Future,” asked that guests refrain from contacting the media or posting to social media, the agenda shows.

Other speakers appearing in person or via video were expected to include U.S. Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-Minn.; and Democrats Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania and gover-lect Ralph Northam of Virginia.

Special guest speakers were listed as CNN contributor Van Jones and Center for American Progress CEO Neera Tanden.

The conference, which began Wednesday and runs through Saturday at La Costa Resort, was organized by the Democracy Alliance, a network of liberal donors, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

The purpose “is to generate support for Alliance Partner Organizations and engage in diverging perspectives connected to shaping political and policy transformation in America,” the report said.

When not plotting their next political moves, it's assumed the group will have access to the resorts 17 tennis courts and championship golf course, as well as pools and hot tubs.

Soros made headlines in October when he transferred $18 billion -- or "the bulk of his wealth" -- into his activist charity arm, making the philanthropic organization second only to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in U.S. assets.