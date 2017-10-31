NYC attack: Trump calls driver 'sick and deranged'

President Trump reacted to the terror attack in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday by saying it was done by a “sick and deranged person.”

“In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person,” the president tweeted. “Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!”

Authorities said at least eight people died and nine were injured after a driver plowed into a bike path in New York on Tuesday afternoon. Police said they have taken a person, who was shot twice, into custody.

Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary, said the president has been briefed on the attack by chief of staff John Kelly and will be updated as “more details are known.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected,” Sanders said.

First lady Melania Trump also tweeted that her “heart breaks” for her hometown.

“My heart breaks for #NYC today,” she tweeted. “Thoughts & prayers as we monitor the situation.”

The FBI is investigating the incident as terrorism, Fox News has learned. It is being jointly investigated by both the New York Police Department and the FBI.

The Department of Homeland Security said its acting secretary, Elaine Duke, has also been briefed on “the apparent act of terrorism” and is “closely monitoring the situation and working with our federal, state and local partners in responding to and investigating this tragedy.”

“We have recently seen attacks like this one throughout the world,” the department said in a news release. “DHS and its law enforcement partners remain vigilant and committed to safeguarding the American people.”

