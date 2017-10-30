Report: Paul Manafort, Rick Gates to surrender to special counsel

DEVELOPING: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates were reportedly told to surrender to federal authorities as part of the special counsel’s investigation into Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign officials during the 2016 presidential election.

According to the New York Times, Manafort and Gates will face the first charges in the special counsel’s investigation, though the charges are not immediately clear.

Gates is a longtime associate of Manafort. According to the Times, his name appeared on documents linked to companies that Manafort’s firm created in Cyprus to receive payments from politicians and businesspeople in Eastern Europe.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office declined to comment to Fox News on the report.