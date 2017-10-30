Expand / Collapse search
Report: Paul Manafort, Rick Gates to surrender to special counsel

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
FILE - In this July 17, 2016 file photo, then-Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland as Rick Gates listens at back left. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley is considering issuing subpoenas to Manfort and two FBI officials close to fired director James Comey as part of the panel's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 elections.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

DEVELOPING: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates were reportedly told to surrender to federal authorities as part of the special counsel’s investigation into Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign officials during the 2016 presidential election.

According to the New York Times, Manafort and Gates will face the first charges in the special counsel’s investigation, though the charges are not immediately clear.

Gates is a longtime associate of Manafort. According to the Times, his name appeared on documents linked to companies that Manafort’s firm created in Cyprus to receive payments from politicians and businesspeople in Eastern Europe. 

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office declined to comment to Fox News on the report.

