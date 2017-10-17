Drug czar pick Tom Marino withdraws after opioid report

President Trump’s pick for drug czar, Rep. Tom Marino, has withdrawn from consideration following allegations he helped water down legislation and weaken the Drug Enforcement Administration’s ability to go after big drug distributors.

Trump tweeted Tuesday, “Rep. Tom Marino has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration as drug czar. Tom is a fine man and a great Congressman!”

Democrats and at least one Republican had pressed the president on Monday to pull Marino’s nomination following a weekend Washington Post/”60 Minutes” report on the drug legislation.

Amid the firestorm, Trump had seemed to leave Marino dangling during his Monday press conference alongside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., at the White House.

“He was a very early supporter of mine. … He's a great guy,” Trump said of Marino, before adding, “We're going to look into the report. We're going to take it very seriously. … We're going to be looking into Tom.”

At the same time, Trump said he would declare a national emergency next week on the opioid epidemic that has spread across the United States.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said nominating the Pennsylvania Republican for drug czar is “like putting the wolf in charge of the henhouse.”

Schumer said Americans deserved an advocate who is “totally committed to fighting the opioid crisis, not someone who’s labored on behalf of the drug industry.”

The Post reported Sunday that Marino and other members of Congress, along with the nation's major drug distributors, prevailed upon the DEA and the Justice Department to agree to an industry-friendly law that undermined efforts to restrict the flow of pain pills that have led to tens of thousands of deaths. President Barack Obama signed the law in April 2016.

The industry worked behind the scenes with lobbyists and key members of Congress, including Marino, pouring more than a million dollars into their election campaigns, the newspaper reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.