GOP donor says Senate Republicans creating major fundraising problems

Republican political fundraiser Dan Palmer said Saturday that raising money for GOP candidates this election cycle has been a tough task – and he pinned much of the blame on Senate Republicans.

He said it hasn’t been this difficult to raise money for Republicans in three decades.

“I’ve been around Republican politics for 30 some years and I’ve never seen it tougher,” Palmer told Fox News' America’s News Headquarters.

Palmer said donors are frustrated with the inability of Republicans who run the GOP-controlled Senate to lead.

“I think the House is doing its job of getting stuff out, but it’s going to the graveyard in the Senate,” he said. “The net effect for the American people is (Republicans) have yet to deliver. Whether (donors) have got $25 of skin in the game or $100,000, they’re mad. People deserve to get action on this agenda.”

President Trump will be at a private fundraising event in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday evening.

Palmer said every donor is unique but that all appear frustrated that the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., could not get the votes to repeal and replace ObamaCare.

He also suggested donors have concerns about whether Republicans, who also control the House, can pass tax a reform plan and give Trump his first major legislative win.