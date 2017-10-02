Las Vegas shooting: Clinton blasts NRA, fellow Dems renew call for gun control after attack

Democrats swiftly renewed their push for gun control within hours of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, with congressional Democrats urging legislation and Hillary Clinton going after the National Rifle Association.

A gunman killed at least 50 people in the massacre in Las Vegas, which also left more than 400 hospitalized. The casualties exceeded those of the Pulse nightclub tragedy in Florida more than a year ago.

And as with the Pulse attack, the Las Vegas shooting led to prompt calls from Democrats for gun legislation, though the party has struggled to tighten laws even when the Obama administration was in power.

Though details are still emerging about Sunday’s massacre, Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, took to Twitter to hammer the NRA over a push to ease federal rules for silencers.

“The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get,” she tweeted, adding: “Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again.”

The debate over the shooting might soon turn to the possibility of foreign connections, however, as the Islamic State – without offering evidence – claims responsibility for the attack and says the shooter converted to Islam months ago.

Authorities have not revealed a motive, but said the shooter had more than 10 rifles in the hotel room he used to fire on concert-goers below.

Connecticut’s senators, who have been especially outspoken on gun control ever since the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, were among the first to issue statements Monday.

“Nowhere but America do horrific large-scale mass shootings happen with this degree of regularity,” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said in a statement. “This must stop. It is positively infuriating that my colleagues in Congress are so afraid of the gun industry that they pretend there aren't public policy responses to this epidemic. There are, and the thoughts and prayers of politicians are cruelly hollow if they are paired with continued legislative indifference. It's time for Congress to get off its ass and do something."

Connecticut’s other Democratic senator, Richard Blumenthal, issued a similar statement.

“It has been barely a year since what was previously the largest mass shooting in American history – the deadly attack at Pulse nightclub. In the interim, thousands more have been lost to the daily, ruthless toll of gun violence. Still, Congress refuses to act. I am more than frustrated, I am furious,” he said.

As the lawmakers seemed to acknowledge, gun legislation stands little chance of passing under a Republican-controlled Congress and White House.

After the Pulse shooting, Senate Democrats launched a 15-hour filibuster followed by a Democratic sit-in on the House floor in a high-profile push for gun control legislation. But the divided Senate ultimately rejected all four gun measures put on the floor for a vote.

The battle over gun restrictions has, meanwhile, played out in a more substantive fashion on the state level – and at the courts.

Most recently, a federal appeals court last week delivered a win for gun rights activists by keeping in place another court’s ruling that it was unconstitutional for the District of Columbia to require gun owners to provide a “good reason” for legally carrying a concealed weapon in the nation’s capital. The dispute could be on a path to the Supreme Court.