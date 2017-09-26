Clinton reportedly calls Kushner emails 'the height of hypocrisy'

Hillary Clinton on Monday ripped the Trump administration over its “rank hypocrisy” after it was revealed the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner used a private email while communicating with colleagues in the White House.

“The hypocrisy of this administration, who knew there was no real scandal, who knew that there was no basis for all their hyperventilating," Clinton told SiriusXM, according to The Huffington Post. "Republican members of Congress who politicized the deaths in Benghazi. No, we’re finding with the latest revelations, they didn’t mean any of it. It’s just the height of hypocrisy.”

Kushner, occasionally used his personal email account to communicate with colleagues in the White House, his lawyer said Sunday.

Between January and August, Kushner sent or responded to fewer than 100 emails from White House officials from his private account, attorney Abbe Lowell said in a statement.

“These usually forwarded news articles or political commentary and most often occurred when someone initiated the exchange by sending an email to his personal, rather than his White House, address,” Lowell said.