Clinton's former top campaign lawyer behind New Hampshire voter ID lawsuit

The former top campaign lawyer for failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is behind yet another lawsuit against a state's voter identification laws, the latest in a series of challenges that stem back to 2015.

Previous efforts launched against voter ID laws were backed by millions from liberal billionaire George Soros, who has a personal goal of enlarging the electorate by 10 million people by 2018, as documents leaked last year show.

The League of Woman Voters and three individuals are suing the state of New Hampshire in an attempt to block a law on voter registration that includes requirements such as providing a driver's license to prove an individual's primary residence is in the state and will be living in the state for a substantial time.

The lawsuit is supported by Priorities USA, the largest liberal super political action committee that backed Clinton's campaign. Priorities received $9.5 million from Soros throughout the 2016 election cycle.

Marc Elias, a partner at the Washington, D.C.-based law firm Perkins Coie and Clinton's former top campaign lawyer, is listed as an attorney on the New Hampshire lawsuit. Elias joined the board of Priorities earlier this year when the group absorbed Every Vote Counts, a nonprofit created by Clinton allies to mobilize African American and Latino voters. The group is in the process of building a "one-stop inventory" on voting measures that will be shared with other liberal groups.

Elias was behind a number of lawsuits that were filed against voter identification laws in recent years.

