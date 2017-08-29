Trump reportedly sidelines Phoenix rally organizer over crowd size

President Trump reportedly has blacklisted a former White House aide from managing his rallies, over concerns about how the optics of his campaign-style event in Phoenix were handled last week.

Bloomberg reports that Trump was unhappy with how the event looked, as media coverage initially showed the venue not quite filled. Bloomberg cited several sources saying George Gigicos, a former White House aide who was working the rally as a Republican National Committee contractor, was later informed he’d never manage a Trump rally again.

If Trump was unhappy about the images of the crowd, he didn’t show it.

He tweeted last Tuesday about the “beautiful turnout.” And during a press conference Monday, Trump noted the “massive crowd” he had in Phoenix.

During the rally itself, Trump tore into the mainstream media for their coverage of his response to the Charlottesville violence, while also upping the stakes in his quest for a border wall, threatening to force a government shutdown if Congress won’t appropriate the funding.

But Bloomberg reported that there were issues with how the space in the venue was filled, even though supporters filled in as other speakers warmed up the audience.

One local official pegged the indoor crowd size at about 10,000. Gigicos previously served as White House director of advance.