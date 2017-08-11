Trump says US is 'locked and loaded' amid North Korea threat

President Trump took to Twitter early Friday issuing yet another stark warning to North Korea that the United States’ military was “locked and loaded,” and urged the rogue regime’s dictator to “find another path.”

“Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!” the president tweeted Friday morning, amid escalating tensions this week.

Trump’s tweet comes after days of tough rhetoric toward the regime, which has made several threats to the United States amid the new United Nations sanctions package that was passed unanimously last week.

Earlier this week, Trump reacted to reports that North Korea had produced a compact nuclear warhead and warned the country that they “will be met with fire and fury” if they carry out an attack. Hours later, state media in North Korea reported that its leaders were seriously considering a plan to fire missiles at Guam.

“Let’s see what he does with Guam. He does something in Guam, it will be an event the likes of which nobody has seen before –what will happen in North Korea,” Trump said Thursday, at his property in Bedminster, N.J., in response to Kim Jong Un’s threats to attack the U.S. territory. “It’s not a dare, it’s a statement.”

Trump added: “He has disrespected our country greatly. He has said things that are horrific. And with me, he’s not getting away with it. It’s a whole new ball game.”

Friday's tweet was not the first time the president has discussed U.S. plans against North Korea.

On Wednesday morning, the president tweeted: "My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal. It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before......Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world!"

