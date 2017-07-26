Zinke incorrectly identifies VA chief as 'fellow veteran'

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke incorrectly identified Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin as a "fellow veteran" in a photo Zinke tweeted from Air Force One.

Zinke, a former Navy SEAL, tweeted a photo of himself with Shulkin, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on the way to Youngstown, Ohio, Tuesday with President Donald Trump.

"Aboard (hash)AirForceOne w/ fellow veterans (at)SecShulkin & (at)SecretaryPerry for (at)POTUS (hash)AmericanHeroesWeek in (hash)Ohio," Zinke tweeted.

Perry is an Air Force veteran. Shulkin, a medical doctor, was appointed by President Barack Obama as the VA's undersecretary for health in 2015 and became secretary this year. He did not serve in the military. He's the first VA secretary who is not a veteran.

Representatives for Zinke and Shulkin did not respond to requests for comment.