Trump-inspired 'Make America Great Again' swimsuit stirring online craze

A Trump-inspired “Make America Great Again” swimsuit is making a big splash this summer.

The metallic blue one-piece is by far this summer’s most popular choice for Trump supporters, the Daily Mail reports.

It’s also creating a social media craze, the paper reports. "Make America Great Again" was the slogan of Donald Trump's campaign for president.

The swimsuit retails online for $40.

There’s a Babe For Trump Instagram page featuring women in the swimwear, according to the paper. The images are recent postings.

“History is written by the dreamers not the doubters,” is the caption, accompanying one of the images.

One babe for Trump posted a photo of herself, not in a MAGA swimsuit, but a red Trump for President T-shirt that she wore for the Fourth of July.