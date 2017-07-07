Trump, Putin G-20 handshake ignites Twitter firestorm

President Donald Trump’s critics have been champing at the bit for any signs of weakness during his first sit-down with Vladimir Putin – and sure enough, all it took was Trump greeting the Russian leader with a handshake and pat on the back.

As the two leaders met Friday for their highly anticipated first face-to-face meeting, the men shook hands, and Trump patted Putin’s arm. Trump later patted Putin on the back.

And Twitter erupted.

