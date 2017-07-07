Expand / Collapse search
G20

Trump, Putin G-20 handshake ignites Twitter firestorm

John Roberts reports from Hamburg, Germany

Trump, Putin shake hands ahead of highly anticipated meeting

President Donald Trump’s critics have been champing at the bit for any signs of weakness during his first sit-down with Vladimir Putin – and sure enough, all it took was Trump greeting the Russian leader with a handshake and pat on the back.

As the two leaders met Friday for their highly anticipated first face-to-face meeting, the men shook hands, and Trump patted Putin’s arm. Trump later patted Putin on the back.

And Twitter erupted. 

