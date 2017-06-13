Trump defends travel ban after 9th Circuit upholds block

The day after an appeals court cited one of his tweets in the judges’ opinion to uphold the block of President Trump’s travel ban, Trump again took to Twitter to rail against the court’s decision at “such a dangerous time” for America.

Trump has frequently criticized the 9th Circuit, considered among the most liberal in the country. Monday’s decision by the court of appeals to uphold a lower court’s injunction on Trump’s controversial executive order temporarily banning immigration from several Muslim-majority countries again drew the president’s ire.

“Well, as predicted, the 9th Circuit did it again – Ruled against the TRAVEL BAN at such a dangerous time in the history of our country. S.C.” Trump tweeted.

The “S.C.” initials at the end of the tweet likely referred to the U.S. Supreme Court, where Trump has said he intends to continue waging his battle to implement the ban.

Trump on Tuesday also knocked one of his favorite targets, the news media, for an “agenda of hate,” though he didn’t specify which story or stories had riled him up.

Trump wrote: “The Fake News Media has never been so wrong or so dirty. Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad!”