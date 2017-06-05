Trump rips DOJ for 'watered down' travel ban, seeks swift court hearing

President Trump on Monday morning called out his Justice Department for pushing a “watered down” version of the controversial travel ban, while urging the DOJ to seek an expedited hearing in front of the Supreme Court in order to begin its enforcement.

Trump’s travel ban – placing temporary restrictions on travel from several Muslim-majority countries – has been blocked by the courts since Trump signed the original executive order in January. He signed a revised travel ban later, and that also was blocked from implementation by judges.

“People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!” Trump wrote in the first of four tweets. “The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court - & seek much tougher version!”

“In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political!”

Trump’s tweets come in the wake of Saturday’s deadly London attacks, and an increasing string of Islamist assaults around the globe.