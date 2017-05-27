Trump declines to join world leaders at G-7 in affirming Paris climate accord

President Trump on Saturday at the G-7 Summit in Italy declined to join six other leading nations in their pledge to uphold the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

Trump posting on Twitter earlier in the day that he would make a final decision next week about whether the United States would remain in the deal, in which the major countries agreed to cut back on the emission of greenhouse gases and pollutants believed to be increasing the earth's temperature and harming the environment.

The other six members of the G- 7 -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom -- reaffirmed their commitment to the agreement, signed by former President Barack Obama.

The group also said the U.S. is "not in a position to join consensus" on climate change.

