President Trump meets with Pope Francis at Vatican

Pope Francis and President Trump--two of the most recognizable people in the world-- met for 30 minutes in the Vatican Wednesday where the two likely discussed topics from immigration to Monday's terror attack in the U.K.

Trump was joined by his wife, his daughter Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Trump and the pope shook hands and Trump said, "Thank you so much."

Once the two shook hands, they were led into the pope's private study and were seated across from one another. Trump told the pope it was "a very great honor."

The media was led out of the room, and the two talked for about 30 minutes. They left the meeting and shook hands. Pope Francis went on to attend his Wednesday address in the Vatican and Trump took a tour of the Sistine Chapel.

Despite the differences, the two men likely attempted to find common ground on denouncing religiously inspired violence and demanding Muslim leaders take a greater stand in rooting out fanaticism from their places of worship.

Both Trump and Francis expressed dismay at Monday night’s deadly blast at a concert in Manchester, England, with the president adding a shot at the suicide bomber who detonated it.

The pope expressed “heartfelt solidarity with all those affected by this senseless act of violence,” especially the “children and young people” who died. He made no mention of anyone responsible.

The pope and Trump have had differences. Perhaps the public disagreement between the two peaked when Pope Francis said-- in response to the border wall idea that “a person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian.”

The pontiff has been a vocal advocate for aiding refugees, particularly those fleeing the violence in Syria, deeming it both a “moral imperative” and “Christian duty” to help.

Last week, the pope said he’d “never make a judgment about a person without hearing him out” when asked about the president.“I think they may be a little less different than we think,” said Joseph Capizzi, a professor of moral theology at the Catholic University of America.

“While the pope emphasizes humility, he, like Trump, is a savvy media personality. He and Trump both are effective at using the media. Instead, I think their agendas really don’t converge much, and thus I don’t see much opportunity for working partnership.”

Trump’s visit to the Vatican is the third leg of his tour of the world’s three main monotheistic religions, coming after he visited the cradles of Islam and Judaism.

The Associated Press contributed to this report