Brennan says he warned Russia to stay out of US election

Former CIA Director John Brennan testified Tuesday that he personally told Russia’s intelligence service director to stay out of the 2016 U.S. presidential elections – but that the warning was not heeded.

“It was clear to everyone Russia brazenly interfered and under explicit warning to not do so,” Brennan told members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence about Russia’s influence during the campaign.

Brennan also said he had seen intelligence that links Russian players to people involved in President Trump’s 2016 campaign - though he did not identify them.

“I encountered and am aware of information and intelligence that revealed contacts and interactions between Russian officials and U.S. persons involved in the Trump campaign that I was concerned about because of known Russian efforts to suborn such individuals,” Brennan testified. “It raised questions in my mind about whether Russia was able to gain the cooperation of those individuals.”

However, Brennan added that he doesn’t know whether “collusion” existed.

Tuesday’s testimony is the first time Brennan, CIA director under former President Barack Obama, has publicly said he was worried about Russia and its ties to the Trump campaign. It also marks his first appearance before a congressional committee since leaving the CIA when President Trump took office in January and comes amid a new set of reports about efforts by the White House to downplay the controversy.

The public hearing is also the House Intelligence Committee’s first since March 20, when then-FBI Director James Comey testified that the bureau is investigating Russian influence and possible collusion with members of Trump’s campaign.

Since then, Trump has fired Comey; the DOJ has appointed a special counsel to oversee the FBI’s Russian investigation; and an almost-daily wave of news reports have emerged that allege the president or his advisers tried to blunt or end the FBI’s investigation.

Trump has strongly denied the claims.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., chairman of the committee, recused himself from the panel's Russia investigations after the House Committee on Ethics announced it was investigating Nunes for disclosing classified information.

Following Brennan’s public testimony before House lawmakers, he will hold a closed-door meeting to discuss the details.

At the public hearing, Brennan said Russians were actively rooting for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton to lose and had a “more favorable view towards Mr. Trump.”

He said the animosity between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Clintons went back years.