Trump says new FBI director 'possible' by Friday, candidates 'vetted over their lifetime'

President Trump said Saturday that he could name a new FBI director by next week, as four or more candidates are being interviewed at Justice Department headquarters in Washington, D.C.

"I think the process is going to move quickly,” Trump said while aboard Air Force One to give a college commencement speech. “Almost all of (the candidates) are very well-known. They've been vetted over their lifetime, essentially. But very well known, highly respected, really talented people and that's what we want for the FBI."

Trump on Tuesday fired FBI Director James Comey.

The president said Saturday a new director could be named by Friday, the day he departs for his first presidential foreign trip.

"That is possible," said Trump, who is giving a commencement speech at Liberty University, in Lynchburg, Va.

The first candidate has already been interviewed. White-collar defense attorney Alice Fisher interviewed for about 90 minutes with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein.

Three other were expected to be interview on Saturday afternoon.

They are acting FBI director Andrew McCabe, Michael J. Garcia, an associate judge on New York's highest court, and GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Senate leader and a former state attorney general.

However, sources have told Fox News that at least one additional candidate is being interviewed Saturday -- Adam Lee, the special agent in charge at the FBI's Richmond office.

Trump is considering nearly a dozen candidates to succeed Comey.

Fisher was assistant attorney general for the department's criminal division under President George W. Bush.

