Hillary Clinton reportedly had 'mixed mind' about Comey's firing

Hillary Clinton reportedly had a mixed reaction when she learned that President Trump decided to fire FBI Director James Comey.

The New York Times, citing unnamed sources, reported Wednesday that friends of the Clintons say the former secretary of state continues to blame Comey for his decision to announce a new probe into her use of emails with 11 days remaining before the election.

But Clinton-- according to these sources-- is reportedly not buying Trump's reasoning behind the firing.

In a brief letter to Comey, Trump said the firing was necessary to restore "public trust" in the FBI. The administration paired the letter with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's scathing review of how Comey handled the investigation into Clinton's email practices, including his decision to hold a news conference announcing its findings and releasing "derogatory information" about Clinton.

One person who spoke with Clinton said she believes that removing Comey from his post at this juncture “only reinforces the point that he was on to something.”

“There is no one I have encountered in Clintonworld who views this as a positive development,” Jennifer Palmieri, the campaign’s former communications director, told The Times. “When I heard the news, my first thought was, ‘They must be getting close.’”

Clinton did not make a public announcement after the firing.

Sources told Fox News on Wednesday that Comey recently asked lawmakers to help him secure more “resources” for the bureau’s counterintelligence investigation of possible connections between Trump’s campaign and Russia officials.

The Justice Department, however, repeatedly denied Wednesday that Comey had asked Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to bolster the Russia probe.

Edmund DeMarche is a news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

