Trump meets Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov amid Comey firestorm

President Trump met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Wednesday, amid a firestorm on Capitol Hill over Trump’s Tuesday firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met first with Lavrov Wednesday morning. At a photo op at the State Department, Tillerson said he hoped to “continue our dialogue that began in Moscow on a broad range of topics.”

After the meeting, Lavrov traveled to the White House and met with Trump, where the two were expected to discuss topics such as Syria, Ukraine and other foreign policy issues. The Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted out a picture of the pair.

While Trump had expressed hopes for a good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the campaign trail and in the early days of his presidency, Trump said in April that relations with Russia “may be at an all-time low” -- a sentiment later also expressed by Tillerson.

Relations soured between the two countries when Trump ordered airstrikes on a Syrian airfield in response to a chemical attack in northern Syria by Russian ally and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The Russian government condemned the attack.

Lavrov’s visit, however, also risked being overshadowed by the firing of Comey. As Lavrov met with Tillerson, Democrats continued to express their outrage at the ouster, raising questions as to whether it was connected to the FBI’s current investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 race and Trump campaign officials' alleged ties to Russia.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., renewed his calls for a special prosecutor to take over the investigation.

“We need to get a bottom of this and get a handle on all the facts,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.

The Trump administration and GOP lawmakers say Comey was fired for other reasons, including his handling of the Clinton email probe.

Tillerson and Lavrov were asked about the Comey firing by reporters at the State Department during the photo opportunity. Tillerson did not respond, but Lavrov chose to engage.

"Was he fired? You are kidding!" he joked.

