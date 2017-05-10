Comey firing: Several candidates being interviewed for interim FBI director

Several candidates already are being interviewed in the search for an interim replacement for fired FBI Director James Comey, senior Justice Department officials said Wednesday.

Andrew McCabe, who was Comey’s deputy, was installed overnight in the post on an acting basis in the wake of President Trump’s stunning decision to remove Comey.

But a search is underway for an interim director who can hold the post while the Senate considers Trump’s eventual nominee for the position.

According to officials, those being interviewed for the interim job are:

Adam Lee, special agent in charge for the Richmond division

Michael Anderson, special agent in charge for the Chicago division

Paul Abbate, executive assistant director for the Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch

William Evanina, the national counterintelligence executive and head of counterintelligence in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence

DOJ officials also said McCabe remains on the list, saying, “We talked to McCabe yesterday here at DOJ.”

In his current capacity, McCabe is scheduled testify Thursday in Comey’s place before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.

But some Republicans consider McCabe politically compromised, considering his wife once accepted political contributions for a state Senate run facilitated by Hillary Clinton ally Terry McAuliffe, the Virginia governor.

A presumably broader range of candidates is on the table as Trump considers whom he might want to nominate to fill the position on a longer-term basis. If Trump ends up picking the interim director, that individual would have to step out of the position while the confirmation process proceeds.

Fox News’ Jake Gibson contributed to this report.