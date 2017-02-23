Over 100 women get a Mitch McConnell quote tattooed on their bodies

Over 100 women within a nine-hour time span got Sen. Mitch McConnell's quote "Nevertheless, she persisted" tattooed on their bodies at a Minneapolis tattoo shop on Tuesday.

The now infamous quote by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) references when Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) was blocked from speaking against the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions (R., Ala.) for attorney general.

Although the quote comes from a Republican senator, this did not stop a growing line of people from waiting outside the Brass Knuckle Tattoo Studio to have his words tattooed on their bodies, the Star Tribune reports.

For every woman they tried to silence. pic.twitter.com/MVxj9rJauv — Chris (@ChrisCrocker) February 8, 2017

The quote quickly gained momentum. Various apparel and items donning the quote popped up online after the incident.

But Nora McInerny, a well known blogger, never thought her tattoo idea would reach so many people. She originally created a Facebook event for a few friends to get the quote tattooed in order to raise money for charity.

