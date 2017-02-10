Politics

Expand/Collapse Search

POLITICS

Senate confirms Price as HHS secretary in party-line vote

Chief congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel reports from Capitol Hill

 

The Senate early Friday morning confirmed President Trump’s pick to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., will likely be leaned on by the administration to undo many components of Obamacare.

It was the Senate's fourth consecutive contested vote for a Trump Cabinet secretary. Partisan battles for Cabinet posts are usually rare, but the first weeks of Trump's presidency have seen little collegiality between the two sides.

Price is a veteran House member and orthopedic surgeon who Republicans call a knowledgeable pick for the job. Democrats say he's an ideologue whose policies would snatch care from many Americans.