Former President HW Bush released from hospital

Former President George H.W. Bush has been released from a Texas hospital after being treated for pneumonia.

The former president’s office issued a brief statement saying Bush was released Monday from Houston Methodist Hospital.

“He is thankful for the many prayers and kind messages he received during his stay, as well as the world-class care that both his doctors and nurses provided,” the statement said.

Bush was experiencing breathing difficulties when he was admitted Jan. 14. During his treatment, which included a stay in intensive care, doctors inserted a breathing tube and connected him to a ventilator.

The nation's 41st president was joined at the hospital by his 91-year-old wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, who spent five days there for treatment of bronchitis until her release a week ago.

