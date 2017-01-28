Trump signs memorandum to defeat ISIS, executive order to curtail ex-officials from lobbying

President Trump on Saturday signed one executive order and two memoranda -- to lengthen the ban on administration officials working as lobbyists and two related to national security, particularly strengthening efforts to defeat the Islamic State terror group.

The order on the lobbying ban extends the existing one from two years to five years and puts in place a lifetime ban on ex-officials lobbying for foreign countries.

Trump vowed on the campaign trail to make such changes and others, to voters’ chants of “drain the swamp.”

One memorandum attempts to strengthen the country’s National Security Council and Homeland Security Council. The second memorandum instructs the U.S. military’s Joint Chiefs of staff to come up with a plan in 30 days to defeat ISIS.

“Lots of additional safety,” Trump said in signing the actions at his desk. “We’ve been talking about doing this for a long time, many years.”

In Trump’s first nine days in office, he has now issued 15 executive orders.

The others include: multi-pronged orders on border security and immigration enforcement; two on reviving the Keystone XL pipeline and Dakota Access pipeline; withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, a start to dismantling ObamaCare and imposing an immigration ban on refugees and residents of seven Muslim countries.