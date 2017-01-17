Trump education pick DeVos to push school choice at confirmation hearing

School choice advocate and education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos is poised to voice strong support for public school alternatives at her confirmation hearing Tuesday -- while assuring her vocal critics she'd remain a "strong advocate" for the public system.

DeVos, one of President-elect Donald Trump’s earliest Cabinet picks, is slated for a late Tuesday appearance before the Senate education committee. As someone who could significantly reform the country’s education system with her support for charter, religious and other alternative schools, she has garnered strong backing from nearly two-dozen governors and Reagan administration Education Secretary Bill Bennett.

“It’s time we take a major turn in American education,” Bennett told Fox New Channel’s “Happening Now” on Tuesday. “Betsy DeVos represents a change. She is experienced in the field with children from all over the country. … She understands what the problems with education are.”

DeVos, a wealthy Republican donor, said in prepared remarks she also wants to be a “strong advocate for great public schools.”

It's unclear whether that will ease the stiff opposition she faces from teachers unions that say DeVos wants to undermine the public education system, which provides instruction to more than 90 percent of the country's students.

“What we need to do is help every single parent have a viable public, neighborhood school,” Randi Weingartner, president of the American Federation of Teachers union, told Fox News. “What Betsy DeVos did in Michigan is support 30 years of defunding public schools.”

DeVos is expected to get enough votes in the committee and before the full Senate to be confirmed, considering she needs only a simple majority, with Republicans having 52 senators and Democrats having 48.

In prepared remarks, DeVos stood by her support of school choice.

"Why, in 2017, are we still questioning parents' ability to exercise educational choice for their children?" DeVos said. "I am a firm believer that parents should be empowered to choose the learning environment that's best for their individual children."

DeVos, whose husband is the heir to the Amway marketing fortune, has for decades used the family’s influence and wealth in home-state Michigan to advocate for charter schools and promote conservative religious values.

The 59-year-old DeVos also plans, if confirmed, to tackle the rising costs of higher education and massive student debt. And she has vowed to advance trade and vocational schools as well as community colleges because, she says, "craftsmanship is not a fallback -- but a noble pursuit."

Another priority for DeVos will be reducing "burdensome" federal regulations and giving local communities greater control over education policies.

"President-elect Trump and I know it won't be Washington, D.C. that unlocks our nation's potential, nor a bigger bureaucracy, tougher mandates or a federal agency," DeVos said. "The answer is local control and listening to parents, students and teachers."

DeVos and her family have donated millions of dollars to Republican politicians and groups over the years, including campaign contributions to several committee members. DeVos has not finalized her financial and ethics disclosures ahead of the hearing, prompting criticism from Democrats.

In a letter addressed to the committee, 38 education groups and teachers' organizations also expressed concern about DeVos.

“DeVos has used her considerable wealth to influence legislation and the outcomes of elections to advance policies that have undermined public education and proved harmful to many of our most vulnerable students," the letter said.

Other supporters for DeVos include Eva Moskowitz, chief executive officer for the Success Academy Charter Schools.

Moskowitz has said that American public education "is in deep crisis," with 35 countries outranking American schools in math and 20 in reading.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.