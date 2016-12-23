Retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D., Nev.) lambasted the Democratic National Committee in a Nevada Public Radio interview on Wednesday, calling the organization “worthless.”

A caller congratulated Reid for helping elect incoming Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D., Nev.) and then asked what he thought of the Democratic Party’s prospects in 2018 for the Senate.

Reid responded that he and others proved in Nevada that the Koch Brothers could not buy the state, despite them saying they were going to “embarrass the Reid machine.” Reid described how he had built a strong state party and knew they were not going to beat Cortez Masto.

The retiring lawmaker then discussed the future of the Democratic Party by criticizing the DNC and its lack of organization during the 2016 election cycle.

“The Democratic National Committee has been worthless,” Reid said. “They do nothing to help state parties. That should be the main goal they have. I’ve developed everything in Nevada on my own. Their help was relatively meaningless.”

Reid then opined on what the DNC should look for in the organization’s next chairperson.

Click for more from The Washington Free Beacon.