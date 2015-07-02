New York City officials are reviewing the city's contracts with Donald Trump after statements the GOP presidential hopeful made about Mexican immigrants.

A spokeswoman for Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that the review is currently ongoing. The probe follows controversial statements Trump made at his presidential kickoff event last week.

During the event, he said immigrants from Mexico are "bringing drugs, they're bringing crime, they're rapists, and some, I assume, are good people." He also said there should be a wall along the southern border of the U.S.

Trump's comments drew condemnation from the Mexican government and companies have been cutting ties to the real estate mogul since he made the comments.

"Donald Trump's remarks were disgusting and offensive, and this hateful language has no place in our city," de Blasio said in a statement Wednesday. "Trump's comments do not represent the values of inclusion and openness that define us as New Yorkers. Our Mexican brothers and sisters make up an essential part of this city's vibrant and diverse community, and we will continue to celebrate and support New Yorkers of every background."

De Blasio's spokeswoman did not provide any further details about the review.

The Trump Organization currently operates several city concessions, including a golf course, ice skating rink and carousel.

The Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point Park opened in April in the Bronx and the Trump Organization has a 20-year concession agreement to operate the facility.

Representatives for Trump did not respond Wednesday to an email seeking comment on the city's review.

