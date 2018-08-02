New York Times hypocrites knowingly hire racist writer who wants to '#CancelWhitePeople'

Editor's note: This article was first published on NewsBusters.

Clearly there’s no vetting process at the New York Times, or else management at the newspaper is just foolish enough to think that no one will look at new employees’ social media histories.

The Times just announced Wednesday that it has hired former Verge tech writer Sarah Jeong for its editorial board. Problem is, the 30-year-old has a very controversial Twitter account with some very nasty and hateful tweets directed at white people. Several Twitter users captured screenshots of the offensively racist rhetoric from Jeong, before she aptly deleted the tweets (hat tip to Twitchy):

As you can see, this wasn’t just a one-off mistake. There are around a dozen tweets and retweets from the millennial where she admits how much she hates white people, writing things like: “Dumbass f------ white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants” and “Oh man, it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men.”

Besides comparing white people to “dogs pissing on fire hydrants,” she also called them “groveling goblins,” and claimed it was her “plan” that white people go “extinct.”

What a gem! With insightful tweets like that it’s no wonder The Times found her a must-have employee.

The Jeong hire comes after the newspaper got into hot water earlier this year, when racist and homophobic tweets from new opinion writer Quinn Norton resurfaced. She was fired just a few hours later.

Could the backlash will force the paper to do the same with Jeong?

The Times responded Thursday afternoon to the criticism of Jeong by actually defending its decision, laughably claiming that Jeong was only trying to reflect the kind of rhetoric she faced online. Essentially The New York Times justified her racist tweets (see below):

Our statement in response to criticism of the hiring of Sarah Jeong. pic.twitter.com/WryIgbaoqg — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) August 2, 2018

View image on Twitter