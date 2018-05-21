Expand / Collapse search
OPINION

Michael Goodwin: Don't blame Trump for running out of patience with Mueller

Michael Goodwin
By Michael Goodwin | New York Post
President Trump uses Russia probe anniversary to rip Democrats; chief intelligence correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from Washington.

Breaking News: President Trump is a patient man. That may sound shocking, but consider the evidence.

Nearly 15 months have passed since Trump dropped a bomb on law enforcement and the intelligence agencies. Early in the morning of March 4, 2017, he tweeted, “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is ­McCarthyism!”

He was immediately denounced as a crackpot paranoid and the media Praetorian Guard defenders of Barack Obama demanded that Trump apologize to their Dear Leader.

No apology was forthcoming, ­although the White House suggested the quotation marks around “wires tapped” gave the president wiggle room on what exactly he meant. That turned out to be an important distinction amid mounting evidence that something very dirty took place, although the precise details of what, when and how remain maddeningly murky to this day.

Michael Goodwin is a Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist.