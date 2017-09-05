Hillary Clinton ready to pick up big bucks for explaining why she’s a big loser

What happened?! Hillary Clinton obviously left off the question and exclamation marks from her book title, but no worries. If anyone has been confused about what happened last November, things were just cleared up by a simple meme on Twitter.

The photo shows a copy of Hillary’s upcoming campaign memoir, “What Happened,” next to another book – titled “I Happened.” The second book cover shows a picture of a grinning President Donald Trump.

Simple, funny and most of all, true.

But if that answer isn’t enough for Hillary supporters, they have a chance to have Hillary personally tell them a fairy tale, but only if they cough up $150 to nearly $2,400 for tickets and the privilege of seeing her in the flesh.

Hillary abandoned her supporters on election night, but hey, why go down to speak for free when you can wait until your book is finished and then charge everyone an arm and leg to hear your excuses for losing?

The promotional material for the book tour wants to make sure you know how much of a victim Hillary really is: “She speaks about the challenges of being a strong woman in the public eye, the criticism over her voice, age, and appearance, and the double standard confronting women in politics.”

The book tour promo material goes on to talk about the Russians. “She lays out how the 2016 election was marked by an unprecedented assault on our democracy by a foreign adversary. By analyzing the evidence and connecting the dots, Hillary shows just how dangerous the forces were that shaped the outcome.”

Oh, so the Russians told Hillary to call half the electorate “deplorable” and “irredeemable?” Got it.

The truth is, in fact, boring and predictable. Hillary lost because of Hillary, including the conspiracy nonsense she peddles promoting “dangerous forces” as an excuse for her desperate inability to be honest and face reality.

During the election, Hillary took supporters – and the American people in general – for granted. And now she’s taking them for a ride. Just ask Democrats in Wisconsin, a state she couldn’t be bothered to visit during the campaign because, as the Borg know full well, resistance is futile.

Until it’s not.

So don’t fret Milwaukee! You are now on the list as Hillary is deigning to pay you a visit on the book tour. Yes, a year late, but she’s confident in her contempt, and she’s sure you’ll pay her to lecture you.

On this day, as Houston is only really beginning to assess the damage of Hurricane Harvey, one wonders who could really use that $150 to nearly $2,400 that Hillary is pocketing for the pleasure of her company. People, their pets, and other animals who need rescuing from a hurricane’s bacteria-laden flood waters? Families who need shelter and food to survive the aftermath? Or a twice-failed multimillionaire politician looking to cash in on her latest fiasco?

Tammy Bruce is a radio talk-show host, New York Times best-selling author and Fox News political contributor.