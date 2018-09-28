Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Product Recalls

Whole Foods issues recall of tortilla chips due to 'undeclared milk,' FDA says

Madeline Farber
By | Fox News
The chips were recalled because the product may contain "undeclared milk."

The chips were recalled because the product may contain "undeclared milk."  (FDA/Whole Foods)

If you’ve recently purchased 365 Everyday Value White Corn Tortilla Chips and have a milk allergy, beware: Whole Foods this week announced a recall of the chips because the product may contain “undeclared milk,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

CARGILL RECALLS MORE THAN 132,000 LBS. OF BEEF POSSIBLY CONTAMINATED WITH E. COLI, USDA SAYS

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” the FDA said when it announced the voluntary recall on Sept. 25.

The product was sold across the United States and in Canada. The 20-oz. bags have the UPC code 9948247145 and best-by dates ranging from January 24-25, 2019, according to the FDA.

The issue came to light after a “customer notified Whole Foods Market that the tortilla chip bag also contained other snack mix product,” the FDA said, noting the ”affected” products were removed from stores following the complaint.

CARGILL RECALLS 25,000 POUNDS OF POSSIBLY CONTAMINATED BEEF

Customers who purchased 365 Everyday Value White Corn Tortilla Chips can receive a full refund, the FDA said. Anyone with questions regarding the recall can call 1-844-936-8255.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.