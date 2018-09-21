Pregnant couple who fled home ahead of Florence welcome baby boy

A North Carolina couple who fled their Wilmington home ahead of Hurricane Florence gave birth to a healthy baby boy in Charlotte earlier this week. Danny Hudgins and Lindsey Latimer’s son, Grayson James Hudgins, made his grand entrance far away from storm on Sept. 18 at Carolinas Medical Center, Fox 46 Charlotte reported.

“I know 100 percent we made the right decision to evacuate,” Latimer said, according to the news outlet. “It was intimidating getting in the car in the midst of a storm, 39-weeks pregnant and leaving behind the doctors and nurses we were familiar with.”

But Grayson was born healthy, weighing 8.5 lbs. and measuring 21 inches, and the couple is more than grateful for the help they received away from home.

“We know things could have been a lot worse, but God took care of us,” Latimer told the news outlet.

Another North Carolina couple welcomed their babies far away from home earlier this month after Florence sent them in the direction of relatives in Florida. Marine Cpl. Nicholas Digregorio and his wife, Danielle, left Camp Lejeune just days ahead of their twin babies arrival on Sept. 13.

While the base was not evacuated, the couple didn’t take any chances and headed 12 hours away to family in St. Augustine. Danielle went into labor and reportedly had a C-section at Naval Hospital in Jacksonville, delivering two girls named Scarlett and Sadie.