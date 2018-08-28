Girl, 2, left partially paralyzed after freak accident with drinking glass

A Canadian toddler is recovering after a freak accident involving a water glass left her partially paralyzed on her left side. Jaclyn Derks, 2, was allegedly building a fort with her 5-year-old sister at their grandparents’ house last month when she fell into the glass.

The glass reportedly broke under her weight and cut into her neck and spinal cord, CTV News reported.

Jaclyn’s mother, Kayla Rudichuk, said she received the panicked call from her parents that her daughter was being rushed to the hospital, and that feared she would lose her daughter. According to the GoFundMe page, Jaclyn has been hospitalized since July 22 and is in intensive physical therapy twice per day at Alberta Children’s Hospital.

Rudichuk said watching her daughter work with the physical therapists is the hardest part.

“That’s when I get the most emotional because even though it’s so positive and so good, it’s a realization that this what the rest of my life is going to be like," she told CTV News.

Jaclyn has not regained full use of her left hand, and is using supportive braces to learn how to walk and build muscles in her legs. Rudichuk, who said she hopes other parents know to keep a close eye on their children, has been on leave from work to help care for Jaclyn.

“Jackie is one resilient little angel and the progress is better and better every day,” an Aug. 25 post on the GoFundMe page said. “We love and thank you all so much for all of your support, prayers and love.”